Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Australia's second-most populous city reintroduced coronavirus restrictions from Thursday after an Australian Open hotel quarantine worker tested positive to COVID-19, sending more than 500 tennis players and officials into isolation.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined people in clapping outside their front doors in a tribute to Captain Tom Moore, the centenarian who touched the hearts of millions during last year's COVID-19 lockdown.

Spain has detected its second known case of the South African coronavirus variant, although data suggested the third wave of contagion was slowing.

ASIA-PACIFIC

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a bid to win greater public support for efforts to stop local transmission of the new coronavirus.

Australia will buy 10 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech.

China reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 3, up slightly from 25 cases a day earlier but still well below the peaks seen at the height of the latest wave last month.