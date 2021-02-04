ANL 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.62%)
ASC 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.49%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
AVN 98.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-4.79%)
BOP 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
BYCO 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.73%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.33%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
HUBC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.38%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.22%)
KAPCO 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
MLCF 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.08%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.51%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.09%)
PPL 93.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
PRL 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.11%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.71%)
TRG 112.32 Decreased By ▼ -11.38 (-9.2%)
UNITY 35.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,991 Decreased By ▼ -30.85 (-0.61%)
BR30 25,531 Decreased By ▼ -454.07 (-1.75%)
KSE100 46,765 Decreased By ▼ -168.22 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,533 Decreased By ▼ -35.37 (-0.18%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Foreign holdings of China govt bonds top 10% in January

  • But analysts expect the premium to drop as the United States embarks on renewed economic stimulus and as Chinese authorities pledge to continue supporting the economy with ample liquidity.
Reuters 04 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: Foreign investors held more than a tenth of all outstanding Chinese government bonds (CGBs) for the first time in January, official data showed, as demand surged on a combination of higher yields and a stronger yuan.

Total offshore holdings of CGBs stood just shy of 2 trillion yuan ($309.70 billion) at the end of January, according to data from China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC), the main interbank bond market clearing house.

That accounted for 10.3% of outstanding CGBs and was an increase of 121.11 billion yuan from the previous month, according to Reuters calculations. It was the biggest percentage monthly increase since July 2018.

Holdings of quasi-sovereign bonds issued by China's policy banks rose 4.1% from the end of December to a record 956.95 billion yuan, CCDC data showed.

Total foreign holdings of all interbank bonds stood at a record 3.54 billion yuan, accounting for 3.4% of all outstanding bonds, according to Reuters calculations using data from CCDC and the Shanghai Clearing House.

January's rise extends a steady increase in foreign ownership of Chinese bonds, driven by their phased inclusion in major global indexes and relatively tight monetary policy.

While the spread has narrowed from November highs, 10-year CGBs continue to yield 200 basis points more than 10-year US Treasuries, according to Refinitiv data.

But analysts expect the premium to drop as the United States embarks on renewed economic stimulus and as Chinese authorities pledge to continue supporting the economy with ample liquidity.

Market fears that an unexpected liquidity squeeze in January that raised money market rates indicated a shift to monetary tightening were "overdone", Larry Hu, economist at Macquarie Capital in Hong Kong, said in a note.

"It's way too early for a comprehensive policy tightening (in China)," he said.

Yuan US Treasuries Chinese authorities Foreign holdings of China govt bonds Chinese government bonds China Central Depository and Clearing Co

Foreign holdings of China govt bonds top 10% in January

IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout

'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours

Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital

Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters