Covid-19 vaccination drive launched in KP

Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched vaccination drive of health workers campaign against COVID-19 to vaccinate frontline healthcare against the pandemic here on Wednesday.

Launching ceremony to this effect was held here seven health workers from three different hospitals of Peshawar including Hospital Director, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar Dr. Faisal Shahzad, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Shah, Staff Nurse, Ayesha Zahir from Hayatabad Medical Complex, Dr Abid Ali and Charge Nurse waqarullah from Khyber Teaching Hospital, charge nurse Tariq Rahim and technician Saeedullah of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar were vaccinated against Covid.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had received the first batch of vaccines containing 16,000 dozes adding that in the first phase of vaccination, frontline health workers of the province would be vaccinated as per the guidelines of federal government and NCOC.

The chief minister told that for the first phase of vaccination, eight districts with highest positivity of Corona cases were selected for vaccination including Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat, Mardan and Nowshera.

Mahmood Khan extended gratitude to the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing vaccines to the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan maintained that so far 3194 health workers were affected by Corona virus 32 of them lost their lives.

Coronavirus NCOC Mahmood Khan healthcare COVID19 HMC

