National Foods wins Dr Ruth Pfau CSR Award

04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: National Foods Limited (NFL) has recently been bestowed with the prestigious Dr Ruth Pfau CSR Award 2021 from Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC) – the most renowned institution providing healthcare for Leprosy-affected in Pakistan.

Being the leading enterprise in Pakistan’s food industry, NFL is well renowned for its high quality products and operational excellence in business, while its generous social-development initiatives are also recognized by numerous international forums.

The Dr Ruth Pfau award was presented to NFL for its collaborative initiative with MALC in the year 2020, to provide donation-in-kind for Salt, Plain Spices and Ketchup to feed more than 2000 families affected by Leprosy.

The Chief Executive Officer of NFL Abrar Hasan stated “We are committed to help the patients of Leprosy and their families and would like to thank the MALC for their noble efforts continuing for over six decades, to eradicate this disease through free medical-treatment and rehabilitation. I would also like to express my gratitude to the MALC for presenting NFL with this award to recognize our humble contributions towards a Leprosy-Free world.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

