ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline officers

04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), as part of its coronavirus support program, has handed over face masks and hand-sanitizers for the Islamabad Traffic Police frontline officers during a ceremony held at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Office in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone, DIG Security Division, Islamabad Police, along with officials from both organizations. DIG Security, Islamabad, was presented with face masks and hand-sanitizers by the PTCL representatives, to acknowledge the efforts of courageous Traffic Police frontline officers.

On the occasion, Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG Security Division, Islamabad Police, said, “We laud PTCL’s contribution and appreciate their support during the pandemic. This will surely help to further curb the spread of Coronavirus amongst our frontline officers, who are performing their duties fearlessly. We also appreciate and pay tribute to the PTCL frontline workers, who are keeping our country connected and are standing with the nation during these testing times.”

PTCL, being a national company, has made concerted efforts to support the people of Pakistan by providing seamless services. Furthermore, PTCL officials also appreciated the role of Police, who go above and beyond their duties to provide a safe and secure environment. Both organizations stand with the people of Pakistan and are committed to support individuals, their families and communities countrywide.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus ptcl UFONE Waqar Uddin Syed

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline officers

Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM

What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?

Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP

Switzerland lifts ban: London will resume trading Swiss stocks

CCoE to consider electricity policy today

1HFY21: Fiscal deficit recorded at 2.5pc of GDP

ECC allows removal of dividend distribution cap on MPCL

Lively TERF nearing its demise

Jul-Jan net collection hits Rs2.580trn mark

Cabinet briefed: Govt spent Rs3trn to effect correction in exchange rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.