KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd        04.02.2021     01:00 pm
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd    04.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Tandlianwala Sugar mills Ltd`     04.02.2021     03:00 pm
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd          04.02.2021     12:30 pm
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd              04.02.2021     02:30 pm
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd                   04.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal                     08.02.2021     02:00 pm
Pakistan
Telecommunication Co. Ltd         08.02.2021     03:00 pm
The Bank of Khyber                08.02.2021     11:30 am
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Inv Ltd (Ope-end)                 08.02.2021     03:00 pm
Friesland Campaina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                      08.02.2021     03:00 pm
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.    10.02.2021     02:00 pm
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd.      11.02.2021     10:30 am
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd            18.02.2021     10:30 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          17.02.2021     11:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
=========================================================

