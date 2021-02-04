Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 01:00 pm
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd 04.02.2021 12:00 Noon
Tandlianwala Sugar mills Ltd` 04.02.2021 03:00 pm
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 12:30 pm
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 02:30 pm
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Ltd 04.02.2021 11:00 am
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal 08.02.2021 02:00 pm
Pakistan
Telecommunication Co. Ltd 08.02.2021 03:00 pm
The Bank of Khyber 08.02.2021 11:30 am
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Inv Ltd (Ope-end) 08.02.2021 03:00 pm
Friesland Campaina Engro
Pakistan Ltd 08.02.2021 03:00 pm
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd. 10.02.2021 02:00 pm
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd. 11.02.2021 10:30 am
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 18.02.2021 10:30 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 17.02.2021 11:00 am
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 01.03.2021 02:30 pm
=========================================================
