Court seeks interior ministry's report about co-accused's travel abroad in graft reference against Gillani

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday sought report from interior ministry pertaining to abroad travel of a co-accused Farouk Awan in a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani pertaining to illegal award of advertising campaign contract.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against Gillani and others.

The defence lawyer produced the medical report of co-accused Farouk Awan and adopted the stance that his client could not appear before the court as he was under treatment in America due to an accident.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood argued that the trial was getting delayed due to absence of the co-accused and prayed the court to separate his case.

The court said the co-accused was staying abroad since February 24, 2020, why the court was not informed about it earlier.

The defence counsel said his client traveled abroad with the consent of interior ministry.

To this, the court asked whether the ministry did not know that a trial was underway against the accused, why it had allowed him to travel abroad.

The defence lawyer said he would inform the court till next date regarding the return schedule of co-accused Farouk Awan.

The court said if the court was not informed then it would take the matter under the law.

The court also sought report from interior ministry regarding the accused travel and adjourned hearing till the next date.