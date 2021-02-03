ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Frontline health workers, first to get corona vaccine dose: CM

  • He said KP government was thankful to the Chinese government for providing vaccine against the coronavirus.
APP 03 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has said that providing protection to the lives of our people especially those fighting against the pandemic on frontline was the topmost priority of the government.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has received 16000 vaccines from the Federal Government in the first phase, the CM said adding we were thankful to the central government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing us the vaccine.

The KP government, he said, was also thankful to the Chinese government for providing vaccine against the coronavirus.

He was talking to media persons after inaugurating Corona vaccine campaign by administering vaccine to doctors including Dr Muhammad Shah, Dr Faisal Shehzadm nurses and health workers.

The CM informed that in the first phase, the vaccine would be administered to the health workers in eight districts of the province following the instructions of the Federal Government.

So far, he said 3194 health workers have been affected by the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 32 embraced martyrdom in the fight against the pandemic.

The services of our health workers including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in the wake of the coronavirus situation were highly commendable, he said.

Our frontline workers were the real heroes of the nation who were in the field to save the lives of others without caring for the safety of their own lives.

With prudent and effective strategy, the CM said we came out successful from the first wave of the coronavirus and a comprehensive plan was being followed to cope with the second wave of the pandemic in an effective manner.

The incumbent government was making all out efforts to provide protection to the lives of its people, especially the health workers, the CM said, adding, that the Corona vaccine would prove much helpful in tackling the effects of the pandemic in the country.

