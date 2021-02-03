Sports
Bangladesh 242-5 at stumps in first West Indies Test
- Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-58 for the West Indies.
03 Feb 2021
CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh reached 242-5 in their first innings at stumps on the first day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 59 runs while Shakib Al Hasan added an unbeaten 39 after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.
Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-58 for the West Indies.
Jeff Bezos announces to step down as Amazon CEO
Bangladesh 242-5 at stumps in first West Indies Test
SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional
Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan
Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi
US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today
Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
Read more stories
Comments