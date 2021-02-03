Bangladesh 242-5 at stumps in first West Indies Test

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh reached 242-5 in their first innings at stumps on the first day of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Opener Shadman Islam top-scored with 59 runs while Shakib Al Hasan added an unbeaten 39 after Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican claimed 3-58 for the West Indies.