ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,037 Increased By ▲ 46.15 (0.92%)
BR30 26,151 Increased By ▲ 207.04 (0.8%)
KSE100 47,020 Increased By ▲ 439.79 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,607 Increased By ▲ 208.23 (1.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Car accident: Police arrests driver, Kashmala Tariq's son granted bail

  • Her son Azlan has been granted bail before arrest till Feb 16.
  • Four people were killed and two others were injured when one of the four speeding protocol vehicles of Tariq's family crashed into a Mehran car.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 03 Feb 2021

The police have arrested Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq's driver following the horrific accident that left at least four people dead in Islamabad's Srinagar Highway.

On Monday, one of the four speeding protocol vehicles of Tariq's family coming from Golra Mor jumped the red light and hit a Mehran car and a motorcycle. Four people were killed and two others were injured in the crash. The dead were identified as Anis Ahmed, 22, Farooq Ahmed, 23, Hayder Ali, 22, and Malik Adil 23, the police said.

According to police sources and video footage on social media, Tariq’s husband, Waqas Khan along with her son, Azlan, were also present in the Lexus Jeep bearing registration number WX-077, which crashed into a Mehran car, carrying the persons who died.

Police have nominated Azlan in the (FIR) filed by an injured person namely, Mujeebur Rehman, who was present at the front seat of the Mehran car. However, Azlan appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Sohail, and has been granted bail before arrest against surety bonds of Rs50,000 till February 16.

The police have also arrested the driver, Fiaz Din. Meanwhile, Tariq in a presser has said that her son was not driving the vehicle that hit the car. She further said she and her husband were travelling in the vehicle driven by their driver that crashed into the Mehran car.

She demanded that the footage of the Safe City Project be released to prove her son’s innocence.

Islamabad road accident Srinagar Highway car accident Kashmala Tariq

Car accident: Police arrests driver, Kashmala Tariq's son granted bail

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters