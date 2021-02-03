Car accident: Police arrests driver, Kashmala Tariq's son granted bail

The police have arrested Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq's driver following the horrific accident that left at least four people dead in Islamabad's Srinagar Highway.

On Monday, one of the four speeding protocol vehicles of Tariq's family coming from Golra Mor jumped the red light and hit a Mehran car and a motorcycle. Four people were killed and two others were injured in the crash. The dead were identified as Anis Ahmed, 22, Farooq Ahmed, 23, Hayder Ali, 22, and Malik Adil 23, the police said.

According to police sources and video footage on social media, Tariq’s husband, Waqas Khan along with her son, Azlan, were also present in the Lexus Jeep bearing registration number WX-077, which crashed into a Mehran car, carrying the persons who died.

Police have nominated Azlan in the (FIR) filed by an injured person namely, Mujeebur Rehman, who was present at the front seat of the Mehran car. However, Azlan appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Sohail, and has been granted bail before arrest against surety bonds of Rs50,000 till February 16.

The police have also arrested the driver, Fiaz Din. Meanwhile, Tariq in a presser has said that her son was not driving the vehicle that hit the car. She further said she and her husband were travelling in the vehicle driven by their driver that crashed into the Mehran car.

She demanded that the footage of the Safe City Project be released to prove her son’s innocence.