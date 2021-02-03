Indonesia central bank buys $2.4bn in govt bonds

JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank has bought 33.53 trillion rupiah ($2.39 billion) worth of government bonds through auctions and greenshoe options this year as of Jan. 27, governor Perry Warjiyo told a business forum on Wednesday.

Bank Indonesia is a standby buyer at government bond auctions to help finance the country's COVID-19 relief. The central bank has also injected 12.08 trillion rupiah of liquidity to support the economy.