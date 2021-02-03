Sports
Manchester United thrash nine-man Southampton 9-0
- The visitors were punished for Alexandre Jankewitz's second-minute red card and Jan Bednarek.
03 Feb 2021
MANCHESTER: Manchester United matched the Premier League record win with a 9-0 demolition of nine-man Southampton on Tuesday to move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.
The visitors were punished for Alexandre Jankewitz's second-minute red card and Jan Bednarek was also dismissed late on as United equalled the record they set with a 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995 and Leicester matched with another 9-0 thrashing of the Saints last season.
