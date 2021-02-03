ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Broadsheet: PAC’s deadline to AGP for calculation of losses expires

Recorder Report 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The deadline given by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to calculate the financial losses in Broadsheet case and fix responsibility, ended on Tuesday but the matter could not be discussed in the committee.

The tussle between PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain and NA Speaker Asad Qaisar could not be resolved on the subject of discussing Broadsheet case in the committee meeting.

The speaker is of the view that certain matters such as payments made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Broadsheet and another related overseas firm were not under the purview of the PAC.

The speaker asked the PAC not to take the issue for discussion.

The PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain said the speaker could not dictate the PAC on the matter.

He said the committee under the rules can take up for review payments made by NAB to Broadsheet as well as the affairs pertaining to an agreement worked out by the postal department.

He said the prime minister had the authority to take administrative action, however, financial losses to national exchequer and fixing responsibility was PAC’s domain.

He maintained that the committee was fully authorised to examine the objections noted by the AGP on all the dealings concerning foreign assets recovery firms.

On January 19, the PAC already gave 10 more days to the AGP Javed Jahangir for submitting the report on Broadsheet saga on his request.

The PAC in its previous meeting had asked the AGP for submission of report on Broadsheet saga by January 19.

At the start of the meeting, AGP Javed Jahangir sought further 10-day time from the PAC for the submission of its report on Broadsheet saga with a plea its department has sought the record from the NAB, which had made a commitment of provision of record by Jan 20.

The AGP said besides the NAB, the record from the Foreign Office (FO) and Foreign Mission was also required, so it would be appropriate to extend time for submission of the report.

PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that if the AGP report finds the NAB guilty then the amount will be recovered from it.

On the request of the AGP, the PAC extended 10-day for submission of the report on the Broadsheet saga.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office NAB Asad Qaisar PAC AGP Rana Tanveer Hussain Javed Jahangir

Broadsheet: PAC’s deadline to AGP for calculation of losses expires

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

OMCs, dealers: Body comprising ‘non-political’ aides of PM to re-determine margins

Infrastructure, other development funds: NA adopts motion for forming ‘special’ body

Lease of Pakistan Quarters: MoHW has Rs377m funds to pay Sindh govt

Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

PD suggests 94 uplift projects worth Rs155.73bn

KE agrees to drop reciprocity conditions

Coronavirus vaccination drive launched

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.