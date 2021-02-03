Broadsheet: PAC’s deadline to AGP for calculation of losses expires

ISLAMABAD: The deadline given by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to calculate the financial losses in Broadsheet case and fix responsibility, ended on Tuesday but the matter could not be discussed in the committee.

The tussle between PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain and NA Speaker Asad Qaisar could not be resolved on the subject of discussing Broadsheet case in the committee meeting.

The speaker is of the view that certain matters such as payments made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to Broadsheet and another related overseas firm were not under the purview of the PAC.

The speaker asked the PAC not to take the issue for discussion.

The PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain said the speaker could not dictate the PAC on the matter.

He said the committee under the rules can take up for review payments made by NAB to Broadsheet as well as the affairs pertaining to an agreement worked out by the postal department.

He said the prime minister had the authority to take administrative action, however, financial losses to national exchequer and fixing responsibility was PAC’s domain.

He maintained that the committee was fully authorised to examine the objections noted by the AGP on all the dealings concerning foreign assets recovery firms.

On January 19, the PAC already gave 10 more days to the AGP Javed Jahangir for submitting the report on Broadsheet saga on his request.

The PAC in its previous meeting had asked the AGP for submission of report on Broadsheet saga by January 19.

At the start of the meeting, AGP Javed Jahangir sought further 10-day time from the PAC for the submission of its report on Broadsheet saga with a plea its department has sought the record from the NAB, which had made a commitment of provision of record by Jan 20.

The AGP said besides the NAB, the record from the Foreign Office (FO) and Foreign Mission was also required, so it would be appropriate to extend time for submission of the report.

PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain remarked that if the AGP report finds the NAB guilty then the amount will be recovered from it.

On the request of the AGP, the PAC extended 10-day for submission of the report on the Broadsheet saga.

