Markets
Proposed right issues
03 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Right issues proposed by companies listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.
====================================================================================
Company Rate
====================================================================================
Media Times Ltd at a discount of Rs 5/-per share 14%
Summit Bank Ltd 11.2443%
Pervez Ahmed Securities Ltd. at a discount of Rs51/-pershare 231.08%
Pervez Ahmed Securities (at a discount of 80% i.e. Rs 2/-per share) 189.39%
Summit Bank Ltd. 65%
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. (Preference Right Shares) 15%
====================================================================================
