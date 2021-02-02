ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
President asks NAVTTC to provide skill-based training to disabled

  • He regretted the fact that the funds, allocated by the SBP for the DAPs, remained underutilized due to lack of awareness.
APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday asked the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and other relevant organizations to initiate measures for the provision of skill-based training to differently-abled persons (DAPs) and enable them to earn a decent livelihood.

Chairing an interactive session with the representatives of non-governmental organizations working for the welfare of the differently-abled persons here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he emphasized the need to revise the existing training curricula as per international best practices so as to streamline and accommodate the DAPs.

The president said he DAPs constituted 12 to 14 percent of the country’s population and needed to be integrated into the main educational and economic system through training in relevant trades and other necessary facilities.

He highlighted that the government had taken a number of measures for the welfare of DAPs under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and the allocation of loans by the State Bank of Pakistan for DAPs entrepreneurs.

He regretted the fact that the funds, allocated by the SBP for the DAPs, remained underutilized due to lack of awareness.

He emphasized the need for establishing effective coordination and efficient communication among relevant organizations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure maximum participation of persons with disabilities in skilled development programmes.

The president appreciated the contributions and efforts made by the NGOs for the cause of DAPs and underlined that it was the collective responsibility of all segments of the society to play their role for the socio-economic well-being of the differently-abled persons.

The meeting was attended by Member of the National Assembly Munazza Hasan, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Inamullah Khan, NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hassan, Director General Special Education Sheikh Azhar Sajjad and representatives of NGOs.

