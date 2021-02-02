ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
No elite group to get priority in vaccination, healthcare workers to get first: Nausheen Hamid

  • She said the healthcare workers not to hesitate to get the Covid-19 vaccine as the whole world was clamoring for a Covid-vaccine.
APP 02 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Tuesday made it clear that no elite group would be prioritized for Covid-19 vaccination and healthcare workers were first in line for the vaccination drive which would kicks off tomorrow.

Talking to a private news channel, she said healthcare workers and people above 65 years of age would be given coronavirus vaccine on first priority, adding that safety would be ensured for people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The safety of the Chinese vaccine has been scientifically certified, she said, adding that majority people had participated in clinical tests before they were vaccinated. I believe the Chinese vaccine will protect the citizens effectively".

She further said the healthcare workers not to hesitate to get the Covid-19 vaccine as the whole world was clamoring for a Covid-vaccine.

She said that Pakistan had also received a letter from the World Health Organisation’s Covax platform, indicating of a supply of up to 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine during the first half of 2021, which is honoured for us that the Global platform has been approaching themselves to Pakistan for vaccination doses.

A vaccine nerve center has been established at NCOC along with vaccine administration and coordination centres at provincial and district level, she added.

