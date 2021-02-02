OGDCL makes oil, gas discovery in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Tuesday announced to make a discovery of gas and condensate from its exploratory well Sail-I in District Hyderabad of Sindh province.

According to the preliminary testing, there is 1.146 MMSCFD of gas and 680 (BPD) of condensate from the well, which was drilled down to the depth of 2,442 meters, the company said in a news release .

“Based on the logs data, the well was tested at rate of 1.146 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 680 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64” choke at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 460 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi) from Lower Goru Formation,” it said.

The OGDCL said the discovery of Sial Well-1 was the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company, which had opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL, its joint venture partners.

“It will also contribute in diminishing the supply and demand gap of oil and gas in the country through the exploration & exploitation of indigenous resources,” it said.