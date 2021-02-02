ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.73%)
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

  • Foreign minister says the political parties should pursue a bipartisan approach in foreign affairs in line with the national interest
  • Despite attempts of India, Pakistan has the support of the world as became evident from the backing it received at different international forums: Qureshi
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 02 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has rejected opposition's stance that Pakistan has been diplomatically isolated and invited the opposition parties for discussion with the government on the foreign policy issues facing the country, local media reported.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate the other day, Qureshi said the political parties should pursue a bipartisan approach in foreign affairs in line with the national interest.

The minister said the parties which were in government for multiple times are responsible for the present state of foreign affairs and rejected the opposition’s criticism that the country is facing isolation.

Pakistan has world's support

Despite attempts of India, Pakistan has the support of the world as became evident from the backing it received at different international forums, he remarked.

He pointed to success at the UN Human Rights Council, to which Pakistan was re-elected in last October; UN Economic and Social Council, where Pakistan is currently holding the presidency; and the seven per cent growth in trade with Africa last year.

He, however, said that the government is aware of the “challenges, pitfalls, and spoilers” and had a plan for moving forward. In the next stage, the countries of Europe will be engaged to boost mutual economic interests, he stated.

Good ties with friendly states

Shah Mehmood highlighted that the friendly countries came to the rescue of Pakistan and gave timely financial assistance. He said Saudi Arabia gave credit facility to Pakistan and as the loan was given for a limited period, the amount was also returned.

He said the United Arab Emirates had categorically stated that its relations with India would not be at the cost of Pakistan.

Core issues

He said relations of Pakistan and Afghanistan had improved and both countries had signed a document of shared vision, adding the Pakistani government made contacts with all ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

He said he had held talks with Secretary of State of the United States on foreign policy imperatives and shared vision of Pakistan for Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan desired peace with India but India was ruled by an extremist government which wanted rule of Hindutva and was not ready for talks.

The government of PTI has forcefully raised the Kashmir issue at different international forums, he continued. The minister said terrorists were targeting innocent people in Balochistan and the government has irrefutable evidence that India was fomenting trouble in the province.

He said that he had informed the United Nations and the world leaders about the violations of Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian army which was killing the civilian population in Azad Kashmir.

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

