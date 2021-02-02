ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.32%)
AVN 102.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.41%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
DGKC 117.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.22%)
EPCL 50.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.63%)
FCCL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.42%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.41%)
HASCOL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.73%)
HUBC 91.00 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
KAPCO 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.69%)
PPL 93.07 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.95%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.69%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.34%)
TRG 124.04 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.06%)
UNITY 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.91%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.81%)
BR30 25,989 Increased By ▲ 293.09 (1.14%)
KSE100 46,537 Increased By ▲ 288.84 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,383 Increased By ▲ 174.84 (0.91%)
Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies

AFP 02 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with worries over the economic impact of Japan's coronavirus-triggered state of emergency offset by sound earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.45 percent or 127.02 points at 28,218.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.47 percent or 8.52 points to 1,838.36.

"Investors took heart from a rebound in US shares," Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said.

As some companies reported brisk earnings, "worries over the impact of the spread of Covid-19 in Japan is easing", he added.

But concerns over speculative investors upsetting the US market still linger, Mizuho Securities said.

Investors were also closely watching earnings reports by big names such as Panasonic and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial due later Tuesday, Mizuho added.

In Tokyo, Nintendo was up 2.65 percent at 64,300 yen after it said net profit nearly doubled in the nine months to December and hiked its full-year forecast as new virus lockdowns drive demand in the gaming sector.

Japan Airlines was down 0.75 percent at 1,850 yen after it said it was forecasting a larger-than-expected annual net loss of nearly $2.9 billion, as the aviation industry struggles with the fallout of the pandemic.

Panasonic was up 1.23 percent at 1,356 yen, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial was down 0.54 percent at 3,297 yen ahead of their earnings reports due after market close.

The dollar fetched 104.90 yen in early Asian trade, against 104.94 yen in New York late Monday.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.8 percent at 30,211.91.

