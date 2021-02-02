ANL 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
Brent oil may rise into $57.52-$58.01 range

  • The consolidation from the Jan. 13 high of $54.72 seems to have been shaped into a wedge, which has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern. It suggests a target around $58.01.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $57.21 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $57.52-$58.01 range.

The strong surge on Monday suggests a resumption of the uptrend.

Wave pattern indicates the progress of an upward wave C, which is travelling towards $58.01, its 161.8% projection level.

The consolidation from the Jan. 13 high of $54.72 seems to have been shaped into a wedge, which has been confirmed as a bullish continuation pattern. It suggests a target around $58.01.

Support is at $56.42, a break below which could cause a fall into $55.90-$56.21 range. On the daily chart, oil has climbed above a resistance at $55.92, the 286.4% projection level on the uptrend from $39.34. It is likely to test the next resistance at $57.56, a break above which could lead to a gain into $58.92-$60.29 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

