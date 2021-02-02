Private sector should assist KMC in decorating roundabouts: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that private sector should come forward to assist Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in making roundabouts more beautiful.

He said KMC is going to launch plantation campaign from 15th of February in which environment friendly and fruit giving trees would be planted, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here.

The delegation was led by Zubair Chaya, while incumbent President Saleem uz Zaman, former President Danish and others were also present on the occasion.

The KATI delegation apprised the Administrator that they are working on urban foresting and would work jointly for plantation in district Korangi. They requested that 3000 Road in Korangi may be named after renowned industrialist S M Munir for his great services for Industry and Commerce.

The Administrator said that Korangi is an important area of Karachi and road carpeting, plantation and beautification would be carried out there. He said that thousands of labourers work in industries of Korangi.

Ahmed said that the roads in Korangi should be motorable keeping in view its importance. He said that it is a welcoming sign that businessmen and industrialists are taking part for beautification of the city and we want to carryout the works in industrial areas with consultation of the industrialists.

He said that roundabouts are made beautiful in many areas but the same can be made more beautiful, asking the private sectors to come up and work for the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021