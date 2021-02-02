ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Private sector should assist KMC in decorating roundabouts: administrator

Recorder Report 02 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that private sector should come forward to assist Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in making roundabouts more beautiful.

He said KMC is going to launch plantation campaign from 15th of February in which environment friendly and fruit giving trees would be planted, the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) here.

The delegation was led by Zubair Chaya, while incumbent President Saleem uz Zaman, former President Danish and others were also present on the occasion.

The KATI delegation apprised the Administrator that they are working on urban foresting and would work jointly for plantation in district Korangi. They requested that 3000 Road in Korangi may be named after renowned industrialist S M Munir for his great services for Industry and Commerce.

The Administrator said that Korangi is an important area of Karachi and road carpeting, plantation and beautification would be carried out there. He said that thousands of labourers work in industries of Korangi.

Ahmed said that the roads in Korangi should be motorable keeping in view its importance. He said that it is a welcoming sign that businessmen and industrialists are taking part for beautification of the city and we want to carryout the works in industrial areas with consultation of the industrialists.

He said that roundabouts are made beautiful in many areas but the same can be made more beautiful, asking the private sectors to come up and work for the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Laeeq Ahmed KATI Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Saleem uz Zaman

Private sector should assist KMC in decorating roundabouts: administrator

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Two ordinances laid: NA adopts CPEC Authority, two other bills

Talks with Mansha-led IPPs in final stages: Tabish

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.