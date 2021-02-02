PDM no threat to govt, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the 11 opposition parties’ anti-government alliance – poses no threat to the government and that its “bubble has burst.”

The prime minister, who was chairing the PTI spokesmen’s meeting, was briefed about various issues including the foreign funding case, the Senate elections, and action taken against land-grabbing mafias.

Addressing the meeting and responding to the foreign funding case against PTI, the prime minister said the party has submitted the details of more than 40,000 donors, adding that the opposition failed to submit the details of donors during their tenures.

During the meeting, PM Khan also congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for becoming the first province to provide universal health coverage to every citizen.

The prime minister said that the PTI has a clear record in the foreign funding case and that it received no money from any foreign source.

The premier added that former prime minister and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was the one who introduced money in politics, adding that he took money from Osama bin Laden.

