Cheating public: Man awarded 7 years imprisonment

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday awarded one Muhammad Muzammil seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs100 million and confiscation of all properties found in the name of the convict for cheating public at large.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had alleged that the convict dishonestly induced public at large on the pretext of running a lawful business in the name of Al-Khurshid Group and guaranteed for better investment as compared to the banks. The convict deceitfully extracted an amount of over Rs90 million.

At least 98 complainants approached the NAB regarding this scam and an inquiry was subsequently converted into investigation and a reference was filed in the Accountability Court with prayer to convict the culprit in accordance with law.

