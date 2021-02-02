Japanese shares higher

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed higher on Monday, after two straight sessions of declines, as upbeat earnings forecasts and gains in beaten-down chipmakers lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average ended 1.55% higher at 28,091.05 and the broader Topix gained 1.16% to 1,829.84.

NEC surged 12.81%, making it the biggest gainer in the Nikkei 225 index, after the computer network services company reported a 5.7% rise in its nine-month operating profit, followed by Toto which jumped 12.44% after the toilet maker raised its profit outlook.

Chip-related shares gained, with Nidec gaining 2.49%, Keyence rising 2.74% and Advantest rising 1.93%.

Game maker Nintendo rose 3.4% ahead of its earnings report on Monday.

Electronic component makers Murata fell 3.32% and TDK declined 4.68%.

Panasonic edged down 0.89% after the home electric appliances maker said it would cease production of its own solar panels.—Reuters