Brazil posts $1.1bn trade deficit in January
- Exports in January totaled $14.8 billion and imports were $15.9 billion, the ministry said.
02 Feb 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil posted a trade deficit of $1.1 billion in January, official data showed on Monday, narrower than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists for a $2 billion deficit, and a $1.7 billion deficit in the same month last year.
Exports in January totaled $14.8 billion and imports were $15.9 billion, the ministry said.
