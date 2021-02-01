ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
People have foiled PDM's anti-development agenda: minister

  • The minister said the nation could not forget the role of two ultra-rich families in promotion of corruption in the country.
APP 01 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday said that people have foiled the conspiracies and the anti-development agenda of the opposition parties.

Addressing a gathering of the party workers at his camp office, the minister said now the component parties of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), appeared poles apart on the anti-government movement targets.

He regretted that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) did nothing for masses except for looting the national wealth and depriving people of their basic rights. Both the parties bankrupted the country by laundering the national wealth abroad, he added.

The minister said that people gave a strong message to the looters that they had nothing to do with their negative politics. Regrettably, he added, the two political families continuously deceived the people for four decades.

Now, the PDM leadership was disappointed and those demanding resignation of the prime minister were hiding their faces in shame as their deadline had already passed, he added.

The minister said the nation could not forget the role of two ultra-rich families in promotion of corruption in the country.

The corrupt had resorted to enmity with the people, as they rejected them in general election 2018, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to purging the country of corruption and it was sanguine that the big fish had been netted in the accountability process. The government would continue its efforts against corruption to the logical end and every looter would have to be answerable for his misdeeds, he vowed.

