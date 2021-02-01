AC adjourns Pink Residency reference till Feb 2

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Monday adjourned hearing on the Pink Residency Corruption reference against Omni Group chief executive officer Abdul Ghani Majeed till February 2.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference connected with fake accounts scam, filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court also granted one-day exemption from the hearing to Abdul Ghani Majeed on his lawyer’s request.

The defence lawyer during hearing continued cross examination with a NAB witness Mushtaq Ali and then the hearing was adjourned till Tuesday.

The hearing was attended by NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed, defence lawyers Ali Nawaz, Ahsan Qureshi and Rafay.