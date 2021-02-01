Pakistan
Cold, partly cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP
- Lowest minimum temperature -05°C was recorded in Kalam on Monday.
01 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.
In its daily report, it said that cold weather conditions would prevail in hilly areas.
However, cloudy weather with chances of light rain and light snowfall over the hills is expected at a few places in Chitral, Dir (Upper & Lower), Bajaur, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Bunner, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.
