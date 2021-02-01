Missing persons case: SHC orders police, Leas to use modern devices to trace missing men

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued notices to Sindh Home Department, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, and Director General (DG) Rangers on petitions seeking recovery of an eight missing persons including three brothers.

A SHC bench heard petitions filed by families of missing persons, including three brothers, Waqas Ayoob, Abbas Ayoob, and Tahir Ayoob. The court issued notices to Sindh Home Department, IG Sindh, DG Rangers, and others and sought a reply from the parties by February 24.

The court ordered immediate recovery of the missing citizens and directed the police and law enforcement agencies to use modern devices for the recovery of missing citizens. ”Even if the missing citizens were wanted in a crime cases, they should be produced in the courts immediately,” the court said.

Three brothers Waqas Ayoob, Abbas Ayoob, and Tahir Ayoob went missing after being taken into custody from Pakistan Bazaar Orangi Town, the lawyer petitioner said.

The counsel of petitioners argued that Saleem, Inayat and Chand had been missing from Malir City area since January 26, while, Mukesh Kumar, Ali Bashir had been missing since January 17.