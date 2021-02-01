PM taking personal interest to overcome inflation: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is keenly taking personal interest to overcome the inflation as it is a big challenging issue right now for the government.

In a statement on Monday, he said every possible step is being taken to tackle the issue and the government will get success in overcoming the inflation very soon.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) movement has no positive goal and it is on roads against the accountability closer to them and putting pressure on the government for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

He said each party of PDM wants to save each other as the gathering is an unnatural and temporary alliance. He said the government will take very step according to law and constitution to retrieve its land occupied by land mafia at large scale.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated and thanked Chinese Government regarding provision of 5000 doses of Anti-Corona vaccine for Pakistan as gift.