Arsenal still have unfinished transfer business on deadline day

Reuters 01 Feb 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he is not expecting any "bad surprises" before the transfer deadline on Monday with a couple of youngsters potentially leaving the north London club on loan.

Arsenal have brought in attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Mat Ryan for the remainder of the season from Real Madrid and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

They have also been able to move on players who were not part of Arteta's plans, with Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos released from their contracts and Sead Kolasinac joining Schalke 04 on loan.

Arteta has not ruled out further business before the deadline at 2300 GMT on Monday but said the club are on track with their rebuilding plans.

"At least when you know what you want to do and what you want to achieve it is easier," Arteta told a news conference on Monday.

"Hopefully we won't have any bad surprises and we can control what we want to do.

"We are discussing things with some players and some clubs and if we make anything before the deadline it is because we think it is the right thing for their development."

British media reported winger Reiss Nelson and utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles could secure a late move to gain regular first-team opportunities.

Once the window shuts on Monday, Arteta's focus will turn to Arsenal's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Arteta said it would be difficult for Kieran Tierney (calf) and Bukayo Saka (hip) to return from injury for the game at Molineux.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's absence is also expected to continue, with the skipper yet to be given green light to link up with the squad after he left the first-team bubble to visit his ill mother.

