World
Mexico reports 7,030 new coronavirus cases, 462 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
01 Feb 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 7,030 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 462 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,864,260 cases and 158,536 deaths.
