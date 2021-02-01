Indonesia January inflation slows to 1.55%

JAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed for the first time in five months in January, staying below the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.55% annually in January, compared with an increase of 1.68% in December and against expectations for a 1.66% rise in a Reuters poll.

Bank Indonesia's 2021 inflation target range is 2%-4%.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.26%.

January's core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, was 1.56%, below December's 1.60%, but slightly higher than a forecast of 1.53%.