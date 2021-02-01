ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,975 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (0.08%)
BR30 25,882 Increased By ▲ 8.74 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,393 Increased By ▲ 7.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,278 Decreased By ▼ -41.01 (-0.21%)
Indonesia January inflation slows to 1.55%

  • The consumer price index rose 1.55% annually in January, compared with an increase of 1.68% in December and against expectations for a 1.66% rise in a Reuters poll.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate slowed for the first time in five months in January, staying below the central bank's target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.55% annually in January, compared with an increase of 1.68% in December and against expectations for a 1.66% rise in a Reuters poll.

Bank Indonesia's 2021 inflation target range is 2%-4%.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 0.26%.

January's core inflation rate, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, was 1.56%, below December's 1.60%, but slightly higher than a forecast of 1.53%.

