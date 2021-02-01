ANL 32.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.92%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
AVN 104.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.73%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
DGKC 120.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.99%)
EPCL 50.59 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (4.61%)
FCCL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
FFBL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.5%)
HASCOL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.67%)
HUBC 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
JSCL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
KAPCO 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.31%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 45.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.51%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
PIBTL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.78%)
POWER 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
PPL 92.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.51%)
PRL 28.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.54%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
SNGP 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.96%)
TRG 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.36%)
UNITY 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.38%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 34.16 (0.69%)
BR30 26,082 Increased By ▲ 208.68 (0.81%)
KSE100 46,583 Increased By ▲ 197.86 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,346 Increased By ▲ 27.09 (0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar trades fractionally higher head of central bank meeting

  • With other major central banks still rapidly expanding their balance sheets, any pullback by the RBA would likely see local bond yields and the currency surge higher.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were little changed on Monday ahead of a central bank meeting as cautious currency traders watched on while a wave of runaway retail investors unsettled equity markets.

The Aussie was slightly higher versus the US dollar at $0.7650 on Monday afternoon, recovering from a low of $0.7606 earlier in the session. The New Zealand dollar was trading 0.2% higher at $0.7196, recovering from an intraday low of $0.7151 earlier in the day.

Traders expression caution amid disruption on Wall Street involving hedge funds and retail equity investors, with Australia's central bank due to hold a policy meeting on Tuesday and a landmark speech outlining its policy settings for the year coming on Wednesday.

In particular, investors will be seeking clues about the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) A$100 billion ($76 billion) quantitative easing program, which expires in April.

Most analysts assume the bank will extend the programme, if only to lessen upward pressure on the Aussie, but will be looking for signs that purchases will be tapered slightly.

With other major central banks still rapidly expanding their balance sheets, any pullback by the RBA would likely see local bond yields and the currency surge higher.

Yields on Australian 10-year bonds were at 1.11%, the highest since Jan. 11, having risen steadily from a low of 0.73% last October. New Zealand government bonds were lower, sending yields about 5 basis points higher at the long-end of the curve.

The "AUD may rally modestly intraday if the RBA does not hint at an announcement" this week, Commonwealth Bank of Australia traders told clients in a note on Monday. "But the overall trend is for a weaker AUD this week if global equity markets continue to sink."

Commonwealth Bank of Australia US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars Reserve Bank of Australia's New Zealand government bonds Australia's central bank

Australian dollar trades fractionally higher head of central bank meeting

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters