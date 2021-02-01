ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

APP 01 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the government’s efforts were coming to fruition as both the consumer price index and core inflation had touched lower than the time of government’s formation.

“More good news on the economic front. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

Imran Khan said he had instructed his economic team to stay vigilant and ensure that inflation stayed under control.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the inflation in the country continued to decline as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation rate eased to 5.7 percent in January 2021 compared to same month of the previous year.

In his tweet, the minister informed that the inflation rate in January 2021 was even lower than the time (July 2018) when the Pakistan Teheek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government was formed.

He said the core inflation rate remained at 5.4 percent in the month under review. He said in July 2018, the CPI based monthly inflation was 5.8 percent and core inflation was 7.6 percent.

