ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
ASC 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.37%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.7%)
AVN 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.72%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 120.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.79%)
EPCL 50.40 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.22%)
FCCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.46%)
HUBC 87.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
JSCL 30.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.66%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.19%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
MLCF 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.34%)
PAEL 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.04%)
PIBTL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.93%)
POWER 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.1%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
SILK 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.44%)
SNGP 43.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
TRG 123.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.55%)
UNITY 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.96%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.25%)
BR100 5,001 Increased By ▲ 30.03 (0.6%)
BR30 26,029 Increased By ▲ 155.78 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,579 Increased By ▲ 193.09 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,350 Increased By ▲ 30.97 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Exports to China up 41pc in December

APP Updated 01 Feb 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan’s exports to China crossed $312.33 million in December 2020, shows the official data from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

Exports increased by 41 percent on a year-on-year basis last December, according to GACC figures received by Pakistan.

Despite the epidemic of Covid-19, bilateral trade has increased significantly. Pakistan’s exports stood at $312.33 million in December 2020, up 41 percent from $221 million in the same month of the previous year, which grew for six consecutive months, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Last month Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood announced via Twitter that Pakistan’s export to China registered an increase of 30% in November 2020.

Pakistan made the highest gain in December 2020 when its export volume was $312.33 million against total exports to China.

Overall, from January to December 2020, China’s imports from Pakistan counted $2.12 billion irrespective of Covid-19 that impacted fiscal 2020.

This year China’s export to Pakistan decreased 4.95 percent amounting to $15.36 billion as compared to the previous year which was $ 16.17 billion.

The total volume of trade between China and Pakistan was decreased by 2.69 percent amounting to $17.49 billion as compared to 2019 which was $17.97 billion due to COVID-19.

In the fourth quarter, China’s imports rose 44% from the previous year to $695.63 million, while the overall imports and exports in last quarter increased 4% amounting to $5.46 billion whereas in the last year it was $5.27 billion.

Among the growth of trade in major products between the two countries, textiles, seafood and agricultural products have increased year on year, which has promoted Pakistan’s economic recovery and increased its exports to China.

China Exports Pakistan’s exports GACC

Exports to China up 41pc in December

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

WHO experts probe ground-zero China market

PAF aircraft leaves for Beijing to collect Covid-19 vaccine

Rs210bn recovered from ‘land grabbers’ in Punjab: Advisor

POL products’ prices increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.