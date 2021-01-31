ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Jan 31, 2021
Pakistan

Govt recovered Rs 210bn, illegal properties from 36 people: Shahzad Akbar

  • Shahzad Akbar said the sole purpose of opposition parties' hue and cry is to protect their looted money.
PPI 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister's Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has reiterated the government's commitment to continue anti-corruption drive for recovering looted money of the nation.

Addressing a news conference here on Sunday, he said stern action be taken against those involved in corruption and illegally grabbing the country's properties.

Shahzad Akbar said the sole purpose of opposition parties' hue and cry is to protect their looted money. He said PML-N always promoted Political patronage and corruption in the country.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is fighting for their self defence and personal interests that has been exposed through their demands in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law reforms.

Citing statistics related to recoveries in Punjab, he said we recovered 210 billion rupees from 36 people mostly belonging to PMl-N, during last two and half year.

While illegal properties worth billions of rupees have also been recovered. He said a total of above eight thousand acres illegal land has been retrieved so far that is now being utilized for public welfare.

Sharing the success of the anti-corruption drive in Punjab, he said the authorities concerned went after a lot of bigwigs for their corrupt activities so that justice could be served.

He said the government is ready to hold talks with opposition on every important issue except National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) or person specific bill.

Counting on PTI government's development programs, he said we aim at providing universal health coverage in Punjab till the end of this year.

