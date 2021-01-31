ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Govt fails to ensure provision of quick justice to masses: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government has badly failed to...
Recorder Report 31 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government has badly failed to introduce police reforms and take measures to ensure provision of quick justice to masses.

While presiding over a meeting of party leadership here at Mansoora on Saturday, he said that prime minister had claimed to end corruption in 90 days after coming into power but the corruption culture continued to plague the country and he was putting the blame on past governments.

The prime minister at least now must understand the problems would not fix with the blame game, he said, adding the government incapability was a proven fact now. He said the prime minister was distributing millions of rupees among the PTI members of national and provincial assemblies but the poor was starving and unable to meet ends.

The inflation and unemployment touched to the record level and the government was ready to drop another petrol bombs on the masses, he added.

He regretted the PTI failed to meet the expectations of the masses and provide any relief to them.

He said the country needed an honest and bold leadership which could bring it out of the prevailing crises.

JI leaders Ameerul Azim, Liaqat Baloch and others participated in the meeting.

Govt fails to ensure provision of quick justice to masses: JI

