Most wanted Lyari ‘gangster’ held in raid

KARACHI: Rangers and police personnel on Saturday conducted a joint raid in Karachi’s Orangi Town and arrested a ‘most wanted Lyari gang war’ criminal Ismail.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the Lyari gangster Ismail was arrested during a joint raid in Orangi Town’s Mominabad neighbourhood. The criminal was wanted in many cases including extortion, murder and attacks on police officials. The statement added that Ismail was hiding in a foreign country over the fear of being arrested during Karachi Operation, however, he returned to Karachi last month for activating gang war again.