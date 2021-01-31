ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Your rupee last year

31 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last year. (January 2 to December 31, 2020). 

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
========================================================================================================
        31.12.2019                               LAST YEAR RATES
        Previous
        year        2.1.2020   31.12.2020                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest           Over Previous year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date      +Up    Amount     %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs                -Down    Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       154.9     154.9     160.3     154.2   27/02/2020     168.3   21/07/2020   +   5.450000    3.52
U.K     203.300   204.550   218.260   181.880   19/03/2020   222.970   31/08/2020   +  14.960000    7.36
Japan  1.425000  1.424400  1.553900  1.376600   21/02/2020  1.592600   18/08/2020   +   0.128900    9.05
Euro    173.480   173.630   197.050   166.370   21/02/2020   199.990   18/08/2020   +  23.570000   13.59
========================================================================================================
                                         T T & O D SELLING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
        31.12.2019                               LAST YEAR RATES
        Previous
        year        2.1.2020   31.12.2020                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest           Over Previous year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date      +Up    Amount     %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs                -Down    Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       155.4     155.4     160.8     154.7   27/02/2020     168.8   21/07/2020   +   5.450000    3.51
U.K     203.980   205.220   218.940   182.520   19/03/2020   223.660   31/08/2020   +  14.960000    7.33
Japan  1.429700  1.429100  1.558800  1.381100   21/02/2020  1.597500   18/08/2020   +   0.129100    9.03
Euro    174.050   174.200   197.670   166.950   21/02/2020   200.600   18/08/2020   +  23.620000   13.57
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rupee (PKR) Your rupee

Your rupee last year

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn

China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Daniel Pearl review petition: Centre decides to join hands with Sindh govt

Govt’s tariff motion: Nepra to conduct public hearing on 4th

Construction of Hoshab-Awaran section: NHA approves award

Laying of ‘controversial’ gas pipeline in Karachi: Parties asked to appear before Senate body

Joint opposition to oppose govt’s proposed bill in both Houses

Senate poll ballot mode: NA Speaker, Senate chairman put their weight behind govt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.