Your rupee last year

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last year. (January 2 to December 31, 2020).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 31.12.2019 LAST YEAR RATES Previous year 2.1.2020 31.12.2020 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 154.9 154.9 160.3 154.2 27/02/2020 168.3 21/07/2020 + 5.450000 3.52 U.K 203.300 204.550 218.260 181.880 19/03/2020 222.970 31/08/2020 + 14.960000 7.36 Japan 1.425000 1.424400 1.553900 1.376600 21/02/2020 1.592600 18/08/2020 + 0.128900 9.05 Euro 173.480 173.630 197.050 166.370 21/02/2020 199.990 18/08/2020 + 23.570000 13.59 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 31.12.2019 LAST YEAR RATES Previous year 2.1.2020 31.12.2020 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 155.4 155.4 160.8 154.7 27/02/2020 168.8 21/07/2020 + 5.450000 3.51 U.K 203.980 205.220 218.940 182.520 19/03/2020 223.660 31/08/2020 + 14.960000 7.33 Japan 1.429700 1.429100 1.558800 1.381100 21/02/2020 1.597500 18/08/2020 + 0.129100 9.03 Euro 174.050 174.200 197.670 166.950 21/02/2020 200.600 18/08/2020 + 23.620000 13.57 ========================================================================================================

