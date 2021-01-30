FPCCI commends government for providing uninterrupted power supply to industry

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday hailed the government decision for providing uninterrupted gas and power supply to the industrial sector of the country.

They lauded the government decision and said it would help promoting trade and business activities, besides creating livelihood opportunities for skilled and sami-skilled workforce in the country.

They also expressed satisfaction over assurances given by the advisers of the government on petroleum and energy to business community for providing required power supply.

They also urged the government for taking their representatives on board for decisions making progress in order to make business friendly polices for socio-economic development of the country.

In a press release, President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo welcomed the assurance given by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Baber and Special Assistant on Energy Tabish Gohar in a meeting held at Karachi to meet the energy requirements of industries.

He also lauded the efforts of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and said that the government would fulfill all its assurances in order to promote trade and investment activities to develop the pandemic hit economy on sound footings.

Nasser Hyatt further informed that FPCCI along with other stakeholders had also urged the government to withdraw its decision to discontinue power and gas supply to Industry in order to keep their operations smooth and uninterrupted.

In response, he said that the government representatives also convened a meeting of FPCCI and assured that power and gas supply would be continued and all other power distribution companies including K-Electric, would provide uninterrupted electric supply to the industrial sector in the country.

While industrial captive power plants operating at 50 percent production capacity would not be shut off, he added.

The FPCCI president also urged the government for involving federation and business representatives in decision making process as decisions made with consultation would help to steer the economy on fast track of development.