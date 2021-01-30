Pakistan
Death sentence awarded to three accused in murder case
- Jameel, Qadeer, Akseer was found guilty for murdering Abdul Hammed and injuring Muhammad Saeed Khan in 2014.
30 Jan 2021
RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Saturday awarded death sentence to three accused while imprisonment of six years and a fine of Rs 30,000 to another accused in murder case.
Jameel, Qadeer, Akseer was found guilty for murdering Abdul Hammed and injuring Muhammad Saeed Khan in 2014.
The Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Farkhanda Arshad pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.
Meanwhile, ASJ, of an Anti Narcotics Court Ch. Basir Ali awarded imprisonment of 4 years and 6 moths and a fine of Rs 20, 0000 to Abdul Malik for possessing 1600 grams of Charas.
Special plane to bring COVID-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan tomorrow
Death sentence awarded to three accused in murder case
UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals
Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31
FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths
Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus
Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake
ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn
Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition
US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict
Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region
Read more stories
Comments