Jan 30, 2021
Pakistan

Shafqat Mahmood visits Masoom Shah’s tomb

  • The minister also visit well-stocked library which was established decades ago in memory of Mir Masoom Shah.
APP 30 Jan 2021

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Education & Professional Trainings and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said that all primary schools and universities will reopen from February 1 as the country has witnessed “too much loss” on the education front due to the pandemic.

He said this while talking to the media during his visit to Mir Masoom Shah Minar (Mir Masoom Shah’s minaret), a Mughal era's monument.

He was escorted by Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar and other officials. The minister also visit well-stocked library which was established decades ago in memory of Mir Masoom Shah.

Mehmood said the country has witnessed "too much loss of education" due to the COVID-19 pandemic adding, "all the primary schools and universities will reopen from February 1."

