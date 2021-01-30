Shafqat Mahmood visits Masoom Shah’s tomb

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Education & Professional Trainings and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said that all primary schools and universities will reopen from February 1 as the country has witnessed “too much loss” on the education front due to the pandemic.

He said this while talking to the media during his visit to Mir Masoom Shah Minar (Mir Masoom Shah’s minaret), a Mughal era's monument.

He was escorted by Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar and other officials. The minister also visit well-stocked library which was established decades ago in memory of Mir Masoom Shah.

