Kuwait Investment Authority can be part of Pakistan's mega projects, says official

  • He appreciated efforts of Pakistani nurses, doctors and engineers working in Kuwait and said that in the future professionals from Pakistan in different fields would be welcome to work in Kuwait.
Ali Ahmed 30 Jan 2021

H.E. Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister, for Asia Affairs, Kuwait has said that the Kuwait Investment Authority- one of the oldest and largest sovereign wealth fund in the world can be part of mega projects in Pakistan.

The comments were made during the minister’s meeting with Atif R.Bokhari, Chairman Board of Investment and Fareena Mazhar, Secretary, BOI at BOI Islamabad.

H.E. Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed along with H.E Nasar Abdul Rahman Jasser Almutairi, Ambassador of Kuwait to Pakistan exchanged views over trade, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

H.E. Ali Sulaiman Al-Saeed stated that there is further scope to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities between both countries. He appreciated efforts of Pakistani nurses, doctors and engineers working in Kuwait and said that in the future professionals from Pakistan in different fields would be welcome to work in Kuwait.

During the meeting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) were also discussed.

Chairman, BOI highlighted the importance of CPEC and SEZs. He said CPEC is a fusion of multiple corridors. Potential areas of cooperation/development include Energy, Transport & Infrastructure, Gwadar Port & City, and Industrial Cooperation. He assured that BOI will extend all possible assistance & facilitation to materialize Kuwaiti investment in Pakistan.

Secretary BOI invited Kuwaiti investors to invest in the country. She added that the Government of Pakistan has taken a number of initiatives to attract foreign investment and BOI being the apex body of the government for investment promotion and facilitation to foreign investors, assures them full support as and when required.

