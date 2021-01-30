THE RUPEE: More gains against USD

KARACHI: After market close on Friday, Pakistan Rupee continued to go against global currency markets by gaining value against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets.

According to reports, the dollar went up against risk-sensitive currencies in global currency markets on Friday after alarming hedge-fund related equity movement in the United States rattled investor confidence and boosted demand for safe-haven currencies (read more at https://www.brecorder.com/news/40057697/dollar-gains-as-retail-trading-frenzy-rattles-investors). PKR however remained unchanged against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160 and 160.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rate closing at 160 and 160.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 193 and 194.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.50 and 42.65 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the local currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session and firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.20 respectively.

Moreover, the rupee failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries against the pound sterling.

As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Thursday’s closing of Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.70 (buying) and Rs160.80 (selling) against last rate of Rs160.80 (buying) and Rs160.90 (selling).

It closed at Rs160.70 (buying) and Rs160.80 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs110,800 (selling) and Rs110,600 (buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

