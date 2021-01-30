KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 29, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,973.94 High: 5,007.80 Low: 4,931.83 Net Change: (+) 41.77 Volume ('000): 791,825 Value ('000): 29,781,987 Makt Cap 1,419,604,593,702 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,534.61 NET CH. (+) 31.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,719.53 NET CH. (+) 80.82 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,404.00 NET CH. (-) 52.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,916.34 NET CH. (+) 70.74 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,144.70 NET CH. (-) 4.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-January-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021