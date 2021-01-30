Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
30 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 29, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,973.94
High: 5,007.80
Low: 4,931.83
Net Change: (+) 41.77
Volume ('000): 791,825
Value ('000): 29,781,987
Makt Cap 1,419,604,593,702
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,534.61
NET CH. (+) 31.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,719.53
NET CH. (+) 80.82
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,404.00
NET CH. (-) 52.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,916.34
NET CH. (+) 70.74
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,144.70
NET CH. (-) 4.21
------------------------------------
As on: 29-January-2021
====================================
