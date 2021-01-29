ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
ASC 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
ASL 25.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 107.06 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1%)
BOP 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.75%)
DGKC 119.79 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (2.78%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.15%)
FFBL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.51%)
FFL 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.96%)
HASCOL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.69%)
HUBC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.37%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.92%)
JSCL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.12%)
KAPCO 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.09%)
PIBTL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.76%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 92.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.29%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.13%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
TRG 127.23 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.35%)
UNITY 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.12%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Jan 29, 2021
World

Bolivian doctors demand lockdown as COVID surge threatens health service 'collapse'

  • At the rate we are going, there will be a total collapse," said Ricardo Landivar, a director of the La Paz Medical College.
  • Health workers' and doctors' unions are demanding that leftist President Luis Arce return to lockdown until the current COVID wave - Bolivia's second - passes.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

LA PAZ: Bolivian doctors are demanding a nationwide lockdown and threatening to stop taking in new patients as a surge in COVID-19 cases, which they say is killing an average of one medic per day, strains hospitals to breaking point.

New daily coronavirus infections in the Andean country, which received its first batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccines on Thursday, hit a single-day record of 2,866 this week and deaths attributed to the epidemic climbed above 10,000.

"At the rate we are going, there will be a total collapse," said Ricardo Landivar, a director of the La Paz Medical College. "... We are going to have patients dying in the streets without being able to be treated by medical staff."

Health workers' and doctors' unions are demanding that leftist President Luis Arce return to lockdown until the current COVID wave - Bolivia's second - passes.

But the government has been reluctant to further undermine the landlocked country's already reeling economy.

Arce, due to be one of the first in the country to get inoculated with Sputnik V, has said the arrival of the Russian vaccine can help Bolivians "breathe a bit easier".

Medical union leaders however point to the high fatality rate - confirmed COVID cases in the nation of 11.5 million stand at around 210,000 - and say that every day more than one doctor or health worker loses their life.

In cities, hospitals are often visibly crowded inside and out, with signs on doors and walls warning: "no room for new patients" and "the emergency units have collapsed".

"Doctors are dying day by day," said Patricia Almanza, a doctor at the Hospital Petrolero in La Paz.

"The previous week seven doctors died, yesterday another doctor died and today another... and the government does not want to order a quarantine not even for fifteen days... because it is more interested in the economy."

Bolivia's government has agreements for a combined 15 million doses of Sputnik V, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and others via the international COVAX mechanism co-managed by the World Health Organization.

It will start vaccinations of frontline workers with the first 20,000 doses of Sputnik V.

