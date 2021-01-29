ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
Several staff members from four Karachi government colleges found infected with COVID-19

  • 59 staff members of Sir Syed Government Girls College were found to be infected with the virus.
  • The test results of 21 staff members of Shaheed Millat Girls College too have come out COVID-19 positive.
Aisha Mahmood 29 Jan 2021

Following the reopening of colleges across Sindh on January 18, more than 50 staff members of Sir Syed Government Girls College in Karachi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to ARY, 130 staff members of the college were tested for the virus. Out of these, 59 people were found to be infected with the virus. Moreover, the test results of 21 staff members of Shaheed Millat Girls College too have come out COVID-19 positive.

Similarly, 21 members have been infected with the virus at the Government Riaz Girls College, while from Delhi College, the result of three staff members has also come out positive. According to Geo the coronavirus tests are yet to be conducted in most of the colleges in Karachi. It is suspected that teaching may be suspended in the colleges reporting an increase in coronavirus cases.

While classes nine to 12 resumed on-campus sessions on January 18 across Pakistan, universities and primary sections will reopen on February 1. In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 657 new cases of the coronavirus taking the provincial tally to 244,339. 12 more people lost their lives due to the virus, taking the death toll to 3,969.

