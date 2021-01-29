Sports
South Africa out for 245, Pakistan need 88 to win first Test
- The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi.
29 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan needed 88 runs to win the first Test after South Africa were dismissed for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day in Karachi on Friday.
Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 while Yasir Shah finished with 4-79 after South Africa resumed at 187-4. Temba Bavuma was the last man out for 40.
The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi.
Change has been brought in Pakistan as "big thieves" are being held accountable: PM
South Africa out for 245, Pakistan need 88 to win first Test
Daniel Pearl murder: Sindh govt files review petition in SC against acquittal of Omar Sheikh
Bitcoin soars 11% after Elon Musk name check on Twitter
ADB sells second Pak Rupee linked 'Karakoram’ bonds
SBP's Baqir says moderately accommodative monetary a ‘right approach’
Daniel Pearl murder case: America ready to prosecute Omar Sheikh in US courts, says Blinken
UN chief says any military confrontation between Pakistan, India will be 'disaster of unmitigated proportions'
Capacity payment charges will soar to Rs1.5trn by 2023
Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon
WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork
Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican
Read more stories
Comments