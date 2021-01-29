South Africa out for 245, Pakistan need 88 to win first Test

KARACHI: Pakistan needed 88 runs to win the first Test after South Africa were dismissed for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day in Karachi on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took 5-35 while Yasir Shah finished with 4-79 after South Africa resumed at 187-4. Temba Bavuma was the last man out for 40.

The second Test starts on February 4 in Rawalpindi.