ANL 33.38 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.61%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
AVN 106.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.26%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
DGKC 118.51 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HUBC 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
JSCL 30.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.42%)
KAPCO 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.99%)
PIBTL 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
POWER 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
PPL 92.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PRL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (6.48%)
PTC 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (15.51%)
SNGP 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
TRG 126.05 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.39%)
UNITY 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.97%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By ▲ 61.23 (1.24%)
BR30 25,977 Increased By ▲ 535.3 (2.1%)
KSE100 46,550 Increased By ▲ 384.24 (0.83%)
KSE30 19,416 Increased By ▲ 156.77 (0.81%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as supply cuts offset demand worries on stalled vaccine rollouts

  • However market gains have been capped by worries about stalled vaccine rollouts and the spread of contagious new variants of the coronavirus.
Reuters 29 Jan 2021

MELBOURNE: Oil prices were mixed on Friday as a pending supply cut by Saudi Arabia and lower US oil stocks helped counter risks of slowing fuel demand due to stalled vaccine rollouts and contagious new coronavirus strains.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 3 cents to $52.31 a barrel at 0151 GMT, after falling 1.0% on Thursday.

Brent crude futures for March rose 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $55.67 a barrel, after falling 0.5% in the previous session.

The Brent March contract expires on Friday.

The more active April contract rose 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $55.21.

Supply cuts are supporting the market. Saudi Arabia is set to cut output by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March, and compliance with output curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, has improved in January.

The Saudi cut effectively means OPEC+ supply cuts will rise from 7.2 million bpd in January to 8.125 million bpd in February, Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said.

"The OPEC+ production strategy is still working and hopes are high we will get J&J's vaccine approved sometime next week," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

A 9.9 million barrel drawdown in US oil inventories last week and forecasts for a small drop in US oil production in February are also helping support the market.

However market gains have been capped by worries about stalled vaccine rollouts and the spread of contagious new variants of the coronavirus.

Analysts pointed to news of the South African variant reaching the United States, concerns about a flood of new cases in Israel despite its success in vaccinating its population, and vaccine distribution issues in Europe and the United States as discouraging.

"Oil investors' worries ... around vaccines availability and rollouts, which could lead to protracted lockdowns in Europe, are likely the two most damaging feedback loop culprits on the continually revolving carousel of adverse risks for the oil market," said Axi global strategist Stephen Innes.

Coronavirus OPEC Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate Axi global strategist Stephen Innes. OANDA analyst Edward Moya

Oil steady as supply cuts offset demand worries on stalled vaccine rollouts

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters